$60.53 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to report $60.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.96 million to $61.10 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $69.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year sales of $223.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.87 million to $224.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $396.21 million, with estimates ranging from $334.52 million to $457.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teekay Tankers.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
Teekay Tankers stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. 3,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,137. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 177.67 and a beta of -0.02.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile
Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.
