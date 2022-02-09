$60.53 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to report $60.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.96 million to $61.10 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $69.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year sales of $223.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.87 million to $224.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $396.21 million, with estimates ranging from $334.52 million to $457.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teekay Tankers.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. 3,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,137. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 177.67 and a beta of -0.02.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

