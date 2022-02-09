600,000 Shares in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,008,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,535,000.

Get Aesther Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AEHAU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.18.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEHAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.