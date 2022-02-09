64,700 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Purchased by EMG Holdings L.P.

EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000. Campbell Soup accounts for approximately 0.3% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 29,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,312. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.