659,750 Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Acquired by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 659,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 97.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 246,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth about $1,202,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 9,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,748. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Booth bought 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 343,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,150. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

