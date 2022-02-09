$7.94 Million in Sales Expected for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) to announce $7.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $9.38 million. Flux Power reported sales of $6.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year sales of $34.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.80 million to $38.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.31 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flux Power.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of FLUX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.16. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 274,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 78,783 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.