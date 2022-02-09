718,950 Shares in Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) Purchased by Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new position in Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 718,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,000. Surrozen comprises about 7.8% of Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York owned about 6.02% of Surrozen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRZN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.56. 738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,688. Surrozen Inc has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that Surrozen Inc will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Surrozen Profile

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

