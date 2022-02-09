$752.03 Million in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report sales of $752.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $739.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $772.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $675.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Several analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $182.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.18. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $147.60 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

