$786.92 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce sales of $786.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $759.88 million and the highest is $806.82 million. Copart posted sales of $617.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,529,000 after buying an additional 478,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Copart by 32.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after buying an additional 1,472,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,989,000 after buying an additional 157,042 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,665,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,801,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at $300,576,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.25. 1,067,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,327. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.95. Copart has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

