$85.73 Million in Sales Expected for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

Brokerages expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) to post $85.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $192.18 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $259.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.19 million to $351.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $255.82 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $637.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ AVIR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,977,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,437. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 88,748 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 999.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 78,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

