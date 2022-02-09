$863.37 Million in Sales Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report sales of $863.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $852.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $877.35 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $665.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

In other news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $371,007.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,223 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.50.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.