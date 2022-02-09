$891.89 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to post sales of $891.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $912.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $870.90 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $815.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

NYSE:BRO traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.02. 1,358,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,997,000 after purchasing an additional 397,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,130,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,541,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $449,898,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

