A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.11 billion-$4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.65. 727,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,427. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $57.81 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $418,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,926 shares of company stock worth $8,844,592 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

