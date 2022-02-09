Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives $138.49 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 473,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165,015. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

