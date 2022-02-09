AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.20. 5,987,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,432,760. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $143.98. The company has a market capitalization of $253.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after buying an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

