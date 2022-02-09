Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 12,935 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 12,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $242,143.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $454,597.20.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,929.20.

On Monday, January 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,300 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $697,528.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $688,197.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,878.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,179,980.38.

On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,116.88.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,752.65.

On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $546,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00.

Shares of CRCT opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the third quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cricut by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.