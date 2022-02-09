Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 12,935 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 12,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $242,143.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $454,597.20.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,929.20.
- On Monday, January 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,300 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $697,528.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $688,197.60.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,878.40.
- On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,179,980.38.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,116.88.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,752.65.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $546,250.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00.
Shares of CRCT opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36.
Several analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the third quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cricut by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
