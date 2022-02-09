Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

ANF stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,588,000 after buying an additional 160,713 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,307,000 after purchasing an additional 134,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after purchasing an additional 92,921 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $50,841,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

