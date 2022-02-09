Abyss Market Cap Tops $13.88 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $13.88 million and $170,940.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Abyss has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00042172 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00106938 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

