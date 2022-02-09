AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AcuityAds (TSE:AT) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AT. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.57.

Shares of TSE:AT opened at C$3.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.30 million and a PE ratio of 16.36. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of C$3.12 and a twelve month high of C$33.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.10.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Tal Hayek bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,692,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,870.23. Also, Senior Officer Joe Ontman bought 32,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,981.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,685,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,670,649.35.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

