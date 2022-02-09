Adrian Sainsbury Buys 12 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,283 ($17.35) per share, with a total value of £153.96 ($208.19).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,467 ($19.84) per share, with a total value of £146.70 ($198.38).

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,316 ($17.80) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,234 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,702 ($23.02). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,351.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,453.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBG shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($20.01) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($24.69) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.61) to GBX 1,400 ($18.93) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($24.69) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,537.14 ($20.79).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

