Adrian Sainsbury Buys 12 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,283 ($17.35) per share, with a total value of £153.96 ($208.19).
Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,467 ($19.84) per share, with a total value of £146.70 ($198.38).
Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,316 ($17.80) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,234 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,702 ($23.02). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,351.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,453.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.
Featured Articles
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.