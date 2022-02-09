Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ATGE traded down $3.99 on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 32,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,946. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

