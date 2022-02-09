Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.
NASDAQ ADES opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 62.55%.
About Advanced Emissions Solutions
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.
