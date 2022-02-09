Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

NASDAQ ADES opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 62.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 38,124 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 73,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.