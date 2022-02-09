Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,029 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FXY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 43.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 30,986 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,081,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1,012.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 29,864.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares during the period.

Shares of FXY stock opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52-week low of $80.68 and a 52-week high of $90.26.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

