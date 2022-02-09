Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 27.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at $244,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $123.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.66 and a beta of 1.52.

TREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.22.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

