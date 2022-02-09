Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 27.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Ebix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ebix by 110,985.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBIX stock opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.61.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Ebix had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Ebix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

