Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,414 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 2,133,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 298,744 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 24,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 967.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 263,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 238,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Patrick Schafer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTMN opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

