Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMBM shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 66.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

