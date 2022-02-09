AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of AECOM worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AECOM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,298,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,901,000 after purchasing an additional 159,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,986,000 after buying an additional 124,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,184,000 after buying an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,141,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 58.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,526,000 after buying an additional 424,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.50.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACM. Argus boosted their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

