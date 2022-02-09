AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AGCO stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,030. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.84. AGCO has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get AGCO alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGCO stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.