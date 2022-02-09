AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.
AGCO stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,030. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.84. AGCO has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.
AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
