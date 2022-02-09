Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 155,209 shares.The stock last traded at $17.77 and had previously closed at $17.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGTI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,788 shares of company stock worth $4,779,944 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $87,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Agiliti in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

