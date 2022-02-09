Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.85% of Agora worth $56,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,517,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Agora by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Agora by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 612,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Agora during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Agora by 3.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Agora stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on API shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.