Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.85% of Agora worth $56,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,517,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Agora by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Agora by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 612,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Agora during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Agora by 3.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Agora stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on API shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

