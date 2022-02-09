Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 19,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,742. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

