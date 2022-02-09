Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $300.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

APD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $252.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.84. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $249.79 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

