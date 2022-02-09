Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €179.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($205.75) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($155.17) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($151.72) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($160.92) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($159.77) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($172.41) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €139.23 ($160.04).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €115.64 ($132.92) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($78.48) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($114.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €110.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €112.57.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.