Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.
Several brokerages recently commented on AIRG. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
NASDAQ AIRG opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $94.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $162,231. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Airgain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 51.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
