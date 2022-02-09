Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on AKZOY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($132.18) to €120.00 ($137.93) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($125.29) to €113.00 ($129.89) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.00.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.