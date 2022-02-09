Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 152.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.10% of Albireo Pharma worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

ALBO stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $43.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albireo Pharma Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

