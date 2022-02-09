Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $122.22

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $122.22, but opened at $117.73. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $114.14, with a volume of 234,985 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

