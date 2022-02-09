Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $122.22

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $122.22, but opened at $117.73. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $114.14, with a volume of 234,985 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
