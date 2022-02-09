Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $122.22

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $122.22, but opened at $117.73. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $114.14, with a volume of 234,985 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $330.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

