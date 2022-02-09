Align Technology, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.81 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $11.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.21. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Align Technology’s FY2023 earnings at $14.81 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS.

ALGN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.69.

ALGN stock opened at $515.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $432.09 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $572.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $638.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,683,000 after purchasing an additional 835,135 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Align Technology by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,493,000 after acquiring an additional 243,324 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

