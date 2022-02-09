Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 8,450 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of American Finance Trust worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,079,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,351,000 after purchasing an additional 153,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,856,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after purchasing an additional 919,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,689,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,284,000 after purchasing an additional 131,870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 36.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,557,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 681,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 167,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

AFIN stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -283.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFIN. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Aegis began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Perla purchased 5,000 shares of American Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

