Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Argo Blockchain as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00. Argo Blockchain Plc has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, November 5th. assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

