Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Argo Blockchain as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00. Argo Blockchain Plc has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $21.00.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
