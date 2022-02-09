Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,173,000 after buying an additional 75,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,216,000 after purchasing an additional 173,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,544,000 after purchasing an additional 193,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,444,000 after purchasing an additional 118,486 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $94.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.32. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

