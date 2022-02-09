Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys Shares of 84,594 Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Argo Blockchain at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

ARBK opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.00. Argo Blockchain Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

