Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Marcus & Millichap worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3,786.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of MMI opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.