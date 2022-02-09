Allison Transmission (ALSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Allison Transmission to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88.
In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.
