Allison Transmission (ALSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Allison Transmission to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allison Transmission stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

