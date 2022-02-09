Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,522,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 163,249 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 2.42% of Allison Transmission worth $89,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $29,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,244,000 after purchasing an additional 687,374 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,280,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $12,592,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 32.5% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,423,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,917 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

