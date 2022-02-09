Altai Capital Management L.P. Invests $7.69 Million in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Altai Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 409,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,691,000. OneSpan accounts for approximately 2.5% of Altai Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in OneSpan by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in OneSpan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OneSpan by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 152,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. 1,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,939. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $659.04 million, a P/E ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 0.53. OneSpan Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $61,039.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,854 shares of company stock worth $2,432,090 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

