Altshuler Shaham Ltd Decreases Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Replimune Group by 306.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 159.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 129,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $26,322.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 36,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,807 in the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a current ratio of 26.71. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $872.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.33.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REPL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.