Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $103,000 Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Workiva were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $49,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $90,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

WK opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -186.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.90. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $173.24.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

