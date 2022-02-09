Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $66,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,690,000 after buying an additional 1,953,671 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after buying an additional 1,485,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,745,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,957,000 after buying an additional 1,269,102 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

